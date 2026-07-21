Freegold advances Golden Summit drilling 

Freegold's Golden Summit program in Alaska. Credit: Freegold

Freegold (TSX: FVL) has released additional drill results from its Golden Summit program in Alaska. The stock rose 7% in early trading.

Highlights include holes GS2613 and GS2617 drilled into the northern Dolphin area, across the centre of the Dolphin mineralized body. GS2617 cut 218.5 metres and intersected 70.8 metres of 1.33 grams per tonne of gold. Meanwhile, GS2613 returned 33.7 metres of 1.59 gram per tonne of gold from 452 metres within a broad zone of mineralization.

Golden Summit is a large, near‑surface gold system north of Fairbanks, with more than 7.25 million ounces of historic placer and lode production and a defined resource covering only a small portion of Freegold’s 13‑by‑6‑kilometre property. Ongoing drilling and metallurgical testing is in support of a 2027 pre-feasibility study (PFS).

Freegold’s shares rose 7.14% to 98¢ Tuesday in Toronto, valuing the company at about C$568.1 million.