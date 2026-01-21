From discovery to development: New Found Gold sharpens Queensway focus

CEO Keith Boyle at the Hammerdown Mine. Credit: Tamer Elbokl

In this video interview with the Canadian Mining Journal, New Found Gold's CEO Keith Boyle explains how the Maritime acquisition and phased mine design support New Found Gold's near-term production plans in Newfoundland. With engineering and permitting underway, the company targets a phased, high-grade operation supported by new cash flow assets. CEO Keith Boyle discusses permitting, capital strategy and balancing exploration with development following the Maritime acquisition. Boyle also outlines near-term milestones, financing priorities and integration of Maritime assets in Newfoundland.

Watch the video here: