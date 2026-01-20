From manual to digital: Anglo American’s leap forward in mine safety and efficiency

Anglo American's project to digitize geotechnical data for risk management at its nickel mine in Brazil represents a 'paradigm shift' and sets new standards for innovation in the mining sector. The company operates nickel and iron ore assets in Brazil, including a Nickel Unit in Barro Alto in northern Goiás state. At Barro Alto, insufficient geotechnical information and lack of integrated models limited risk-management capabilities.

To address these issues, Anglo's corporate geotechnical department initiated a project to digitize its geotechnical risk-management processes. They aimed to eliminate traditional manual methods and disconnected software and databases, which were prone to errors and unreliable.

Felipe Vilela, engineering geologist from the corporate geotechnics team, explained that Seequent's Leapfrog Geo was chosen to integrate all available data and create dynamic 3D geoscience models. Additionally, Seequent Central and Bentley Systems ProjectWise were selected as project management systems to ensure seamless access to version-controlled models and documents for all stakeholders.

"Anglo needed an integrated technology solution to combine geochemical, geological-structural, geophysics and geotechnical data into a dynamic 3D model bringing agility, reliability, and collaboration to their workflow, and minimising risk of geotechnical failures that could damage the environment and jeopardise lives," Vilela stated.

The project has directly contributed to safer and more efficient mining operations, reducing operational and environmental risks. It has enhanced the integrity of mine structures, workforce safety, and productivity through more reliable and updated datasets. Vilela emphasized that this initiative represents a significant paradigm shift in a sector where technical workflows are often overlooked and geotechnical data undervalued.

Digitized workflows at Barro Alto enable rapid, collaborative decision-making, supporting sustainable mining practices and risk management. CREDIT: Anglo American.

Dr. Janina Elliott, Seequent's segment director for mining, pointed out that geoscience technology is evolving rapidly. She explained that by supporting interconnected workflows, real-time 3D visualization, and cloud-enabled project management, teams can evaluate data faster and more holistically.

Before the project, modeling at the mines was largely manual, fragmented, and prone to inconsistencies. Leapfrog Geo enabled more accurate visualization of units and features and facilitated real-time analysis of field data. Seequent Central played a crucial role in collaborative sharing and updating of models, while Bentley Systems' ProjectWise was adopted for centralized document management across departments.

The project has yielded significant improvements, including a 75% reduction in the time required to update 3D geomechanical models. It has also improved knowledge, risk management, and predictability, allowing the release of previously constrained areas and increasing projected recovery by 120% to 140%. Environmental risks associated with slope failures have been reduced, and the methodology has helped better understand and control environmentally restricted areas.

The digitization process has contributed to a more controlled operation with reduced accident risks. It has strengthened Anglo American's image as a leader in safety and innovation while adhering to responsible mining principles. The workflows and processes developed can be replicated at any mine site worldwide, fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement.

Anglo American's innovative approach to digitizing geotechnical risk management at Barro Alto earned recognition as one of three finalists in the 2025 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure – Subsurface Modelling and Analysis category.

More information is available at www.AngloAmerican.ca