Fuel-sipping new Cat 995 wheel loader boasts more payload, performance

Building on the success of the 994K, Caterpillar has created the new Cat 995 wheel loader featuring up to 19% increased productivity than the previous model with its higher rated payload and 6% increase in hydraulic force with equal hydraulic cycle time. This new loader delivers up to 13% lower hourly fuel consumption and offers up to an additional 8% efficiency gain when operating in enhanced eco mode compared to throttle lock mode. It is also up to 19% more efficient than the 994K in equal comparisons of throttle lock operation.

Enhancements to the front linkage include an improved casting design, increased weld size, larger bearings and pins, and profile changes for increased service life. New, larger capacity buckets available for the 995 incorporate an extended floor for fast loading, high fill factors reaching 115%, and excellent material retention. Buckets are interchangeable between the 995 and 994K.

Built to the same size as the 994K but offering a higher rated payload, the new 995 enables a one-pass reduction when loading Cat 785, 789 and 793 mining trucks. This equates to up to a 33% increase in production and efficiency when loading the 785, up to a 25% increase with the 789 and up to a 20% increase with the 793.

The new 995 meets the global industry's demand for high production and greater payloads with its powerful Cat 3516E engine offering configurations based on regional needs, meeting EU Stage V/U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final or U.S. EPA Tier 1 equivalent emissions. Its 39% torque rise ensures high lugging forces during digging and acceleration in high rimpull conditions.

The redesigned 995 operator environment has 50% more legroom and boasts features that improve operator confidence while reducing fatigue. Designed for visibility, the cab’s taller windshield provides a 25% increase in glass surface area and a 64% increase in wiper sweep area to better see the bucket. Two 254-mm colour LED monitors display machine control, operating functions and the electronic operator’s manual. A third 203-mm screen offers a dedicated view of the standard rearview camera and is upgradable to a multiview camera system that offers 270° vision with rear object detection.

New optional Autodig components automate three of the dig cycle’s most difficult parts in both rehandling and tough digging applications to improve productivity and reduce tire wear. To further reduce wear on the tires, tire slip prevention reduces rimpull before the tires are set and increases rimpull when downward force is applied.

An onboard interactive training tool, optional operator coaching measures and reports on individual operator behaviors are available. Instructional videos provide training on measured behaviors, showing both the incorrect and recommended behaviors.

Available payload overload prevention improves productivity and efficiency by allowing a larger bucket to be used to achieve pass-match targets across a range of material densities without risk of overload. It is configurable to either stop or slow lift arms when the maximum allowed payload, including bucket weight, is exceeded.

Standard vital information management system (VIMS) on the new 995 allows customers to connect directly to the machine to access a wide range of sensor information and enhanced machine data. Taking the guesswork out of asset management, standard Cat Product Link provides remote access to machine operating data via the easy-to-use VisionLink interface. The 995 supports a variety of Cat MineStar solutions including health, guide, and terrain.

Offering a 500-hour engine oil change interval and improved air filter life, the 995 spends more time working and less time needing service. The loader’s redesigned pump bay improves access to transmission components, offers discharge ports on the side of the pumps and has simplified lines routed directly to the high-pressure screens. Groundline service now includes a steering pilot filter, transmission filters and steering pump discharge screen.

More details on the new Cat 995 wheel loader can be found by contacting a Cat dealer or visiting www.Cat.com.