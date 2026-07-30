Galleon drills high‑grade core at West Cache

The core shack at the West Cache gold project near Timmins, Ont. Credit: Galleon Gold.

Galleon Gold (TSXV: GGO, OTCQB GGOXF) said new drilling at its West Cache gold project in Timmins, Ont., has confirmed a high‑grade core and demonstrated continuity. Shares rose 3.1% in early trading.

Hole WC‑26‑239 cut 10.2 metres grading 6.25 grams of gold per tonne, including 4.95 metres at 10.17 grams per tonne. WC‑26‑241 returned 19.45 metres at 6.8 grams per tonne, including 6.15 metres at 16.84 grams per tonne within a broader 29.05‑metre interval averaging 4.72 grams per tonne. And WC‑26‑242 hit 10.45 metres at 2.26 grams per tonne, including 2.75 metres at 5.60 grams per tonne, the company said.

Galleon Gold’s CEO David Russell said the highlights were “exactly the kind of results that” define the property’s Zone 9, a high‑grade gold core within the West Cache mineralized envelope.

West Cache is an advanced gold project 13 kilometres west of Timmins, sitting on 11,600 hectares along the Destor–Porcupine Fault Zone in the Abitibi belt. The deposits lie within the Porcupine Sedimentary Basin, a corridor with more than 5 kilometres of strike.

Drill program update

Galleon has completed 11,500 metres of its 18,000‑metre program, drilling 21 holes testing the South Zone and Zone 9, and the planned bulk sample area near the historic West Deep drill intercepts.

These holes intersected the projected Zone 9 structure and confirmed gold mineralization, tracing the corridor to about 500 metres depth and improving continuity within the high grade core.