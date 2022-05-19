Gekko adds XRF to Scout for real-time gold inventory data

Australia's Gekko Systems has added X-ray fluorescence (XRF) to its Scout technology and upgraded its GoldiLOX advanced leaching technology.

Gekko's Carbon Scout was installed in a Victoria gold mine in 2019 with the aim of optimizing carbon transfers. The unit was recently upgraded in 2021 with a new XRF (X-ray fluorescence) technology to allow the operation to calculate real-time gold loadings on carbon inventory.

The XRF addition to Scout measures the total gold loading on carbon in every tank in real-time. This data ensures that the maximum gold load required in each tank is not exceeded and that carbon is moved as and when required.

The data provided by Scout ensures that site management has a clear view of what production is being achieved and whether targets can be met prior to undertaking the end of month gold in circuit inventory. This confirms the day-to-day gold production calculations, giving additional confidence in the production team to make decisions regarding ore blends, throughputs, and unplanned shutdowns.

Automatic feed systems now available for GoldiLOX leach accelerant

GoldiLOX is an advanced leach accelerant able to increase gold recovery while shortening intensive cyanidation times, making gold production a faster and more effective process. It is compatible with all intensive reactors in the market place. GoldiLOX has the potential to increase gold recovery, while shortening intensive cyanidation times.

Gekko Systems is also offering automatic feeders in addition to GoldiLOX. Features of the feeder include:

Storage and dosing hopper with a holding capacity of GoldiLOX (holding the required capacity.

Low level switch.

Variable speed drive for auger/feeder (gearbox driven).

Stainless steel materials of construction.

Automation/control and electrical distribution into ILR electrical and control system.

