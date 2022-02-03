Gekko releases Mark 6 Carbon Scout for real-time gold inventory

The team at Gekko Systems released the next-generation Mark 6 Carbon Scout. The Carbon Scout is a self-contained, ground-level sampling system that measures the pH, dissolved oxygen (DO), slurry density and gold concentration in carbon-in-leach (CIL) and carbon-in-pulp (CIP) circuits.

An important new feature is the optional X-ray fluorescence (XRF) to measure gold on carbon for real-time gold circuit inventory.



The self-contained device collects slurry samples from CIL or CIP tanks to determine the concentration of the activated carbon in the pulp for each tank, to an accuracy of ±0.5 grams of carbon per litre of pulp. The concentration levels are then used to automate carbon movement to optimize the carbon distribution.

The Carbon Scout benefits sites by providing real-time data, which allows operators to significantly reduce soluble gold loss from the circuit by providing advanced measurements ahead of any unwanted excursions.

The Carbon Scout also allows for automation of the carbon movement, minimizing exposure to hydrogen cyanide gas and reducing the need for manual handling of samples.

Constructed from stainless steel, the system enhances operator efficiency by removing the need to undertake time consuming manual sampling and provides a single point sampling station to improve accuracy and increase safety. The automation of carbon movement increases the efficiency of the process, ensures carbon inventory set points are achieved and reduces the need for operator, metallurgist, and other processing staff input.

Learn more about the Carbon Scout and Gekko’s other innovative technologies at www.GekkoS.com.