Gekko successfully trials OLGA in Australia

Gekko Systems has collaborated with the CSIRO and Evolution Mining’s (ASX: EVN) Mt. Carlton operation to complete the first site-based trial of the Gekko OLGA (OnLine Gold Analyser). The OLGA is capable of directly reading gold in slurries and solutions to sub-ppm levels and is the first of its type to be installed and trialled in an operating environment.

The fully self-contained OLGA module technology was developed by the CSIRO, is commercialised by Gekko, and was installed in the flotation circuit at Mt. Carlton.

Delivering an updated sub-parts per million (ppm) gold measurement every 10 minutes, OLGA provides insights into process performance that are unobtainable with assayed sample sets. This enables real-time monitoring, helping mining operators to minimise gold losses from process excursions.

The OLGA has now been successfully trialled on the flotation feed and flotation tails at Mt Carlton and has been providing real-time feedback to the operational staff since December 2018. Having access to real-time feedback of the grades in these streams in higher resolution data than previous sampling intervals has enabled Mt Carlton operational staff to make real-time decisions regarding the operation of the plant. The OLGA can detect short excursions (which were not visible in the existing assay regime) and longer-term trends and significant deviations.

