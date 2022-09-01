GIW Industries streamlines order management process

On-time delivery and optimal production require an efficient order management system. From initial order request to fulfillment, order management for KSB's product line of GIW slurry pumps follows a clearly defined and highly co-ordinated process.

The efficient scheduling and direction of the order management system is comparable to the scheduling and direction of an air traffic controller. It’s a sophisticated dance of managing incoming orders, stock transfer, and expedited requests, while also coordinating pump building, delivery documentation, and service center support. Here is a closer look at how the process works. The streamlined order management process is helmed by Tammy Hubert.

Order in

Orders are received via three distribution channels: the project management team for new pump orders, the customer service team for spare part orders, and the service team for service orders. New orders are dated with a confirmed lead time that order management commits to filling the customer's order. This date is used to measure and validate on-time delivery.

Orders are then assigned a spot on the flask calendar based on delivery dates and anticipated demand. The flask calendar marks the first stage of production. The master scheduler assigns the orders on the calendar, signaling the foundry when it’s time to start producing a part. There are four value streams of demand that influence their placement on the flask calendar: sales orders, order reservations, forecasts, and safety stock. With this system in place, orders are scheduled for fulfillment in an efficient and reliable manner.

Order up

Slurry pump orders that are ready for production start in one of three foundries located in Grovetown and Thomson, Georgia. Each foundry can pour up to 70,000 kg and has a casting range of 45 kg to 27,000 kg. KSB’s white iron alloy is abrasion- and corrosion-resistant, and undergoes heat treatment and cryogenic processes for improved wear, corrosion resistance, and mechanical strength.

For precision machining, there are two dozen computer numerical control (CNC) machines and five manual machines that operate continuously. The most recent CNC installation reduces setup on large shells by 50% because of its multi-axis head. Such machines allow for close margins, which leads to superior products.

After machining is complete, the parts are painted and assembled on-site. Then, it’s only a matter of delivering the pump.

Order out

When production is completed, order management turns over the product to the shipping team to fulfill the customer’s order. This process involves several steps, including picking the product, packaging it, creating the necessary shipping documents, and contacting freight forwarders. These steps ensure the correct order arrives at the correct place before the lead-in time. Proper shipping is vital to the success of an on-time delivery.

A great deal of effort has been made to streamline the order management process for slurry pumps, and the results have been well worth the effort. Increased operational efficiency certainly helped, but it’s the dedicated team members who have driven the improvements.

