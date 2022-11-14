Giyani Metals estimates 2.1 million tonnes of resources at K. Hill

Giyani Metals (TSXV: EMM) has announced the results for a feasibility study on battery-grade manganese project in at K.Hill in Botswana. The study, led by SRK Consulting, examined an on-going integrated mining and processing operation for the onsite production of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), directly from manganese oxide ore mined at K.Hill.

HPMSM is a refined precursor material used in the production of cathode powders for lithium-ion batteries deployed in electric vehicles. K.Hill’s total indicated resource of 2.1 million tonnes, estimated by SRK in February 2022, was evaluated for the purpose of the study and almost 100% of the indicated resources have been converted into 2.0 million tonnes of probable reserves.

The estimated, inferred resource of 3.1 million tonnes for K.Hill, is in the process of evaluation to be upgraded into the indicated resource category later on. New mineral resource estimates for K.Hill and the nearby Otse manganese oxide prospect are currently targeted for completion in early 2023.

“Our flagship K.Hill manganese project has the potential to be one of the most significant and largest battery-grade manganese producers globally. The feasibility study shows how far the scope of the project has developed since the April 2021 preliminary economic assessment and is the next step to bringing this project into production. These results demonstrate the robust economics of K.Hill, with our ongoing work also highlighting the expansion and optimization potential," said Giyani Chair, Johnathan Herny.

