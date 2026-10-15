Glencore management honoured amongst Canada’s Clean50

The Raglan nickel-copper mine in Quebec’s Nunavik region. Credit: Glencore

Jean-Francois Verret has been named one of Canada’s Clean50 and Clean16 honourees for his work advancing mining decarbonization at Glencore’s (LSE: GLEN) Raglan mine in northern Quebec.

Founded in 2011 to celebrate 50 sustainability leaders from different Canadian sectors, Canada's Clean50 awards are handed out annually by Delta Management Group. The awards span 16 distinct categories, including manufacturing, technology, finance and more. Every two years, the top honouree of each category is given a Clean16 award. Verret was included in the 'Primary Resources' category.

“This recognition also belongs to the many people behind these results: our employees, Inuit partners, communities, suppliers and contractors who continue to find better ways of operating in one of the most challenging environments in the world,” Verret said in a news release.

Raglan, Sivumut and Anuri

Glencore says Raglan mine's 6 MW wind and 3 MW battery system displaced 3.19 million litres of diesel and avoided 8,900 tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2025. In addition, the mine has employed 1,295 people, including 205 Inuit employees. Since 1995, more than $260 million (US$183.12 million) has been distributed to Nunavik Inuit communities through different profit-sharing mechanisms.

“Sustainability is not separate from how we operate our business – it means finding practical ways to reduce our footprint and improve performance, while creating long-term value with our Inuit partners and responsibly producing minerals that Canada and the world need,” Verret added.

“Operating a mine in the Arctic requires reliable and ambitious solutions,” said Gavin Pitchford, Delta Management Group’s CEO. “Jean François also led the Sivumut and Anuri projects, extending the mine's operations by more than 20 years, supporting more than 1,000 jobs, and strengthening Canada's supply of nickel — which is essential to the energy transition.”

When it opened in 2024, the Sivumut project, which includes the Anuri underground mine, was ahead of schedule and under budget. Glencore says this made it possible to extend its operations beyond 2040, supporting Canadian nickel production and more than 1,000 jobs.