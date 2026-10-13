Glencore Technology marks 30 years of IsaMill

Glencore Technology's IsaMill. Credit: Glencore Technology

Glencore Technology (LON: GLEN) is celebrating three decades of IsaMill, the company’s flagship fine‑grinding mill solution.

Originally developed through a partnership between Mount Isa Mines and NETZSCH, the IsaMill has become one of the mining industry’s most successful grinding technologies. Since its introduction in 1994, it has been installed at 157 metalliferous operations across 23 countries.

“The IsaMill has always been about finding smarter ways to grind more efficiently,” said Ion Gurnett, Glencore Technology’s principal metallurgist. “While mill size has increased over the years, some of the most exciting gains are now coming from improvements to mill internals and circuit design. We're seeing small design changes deliver meaningful improvements in energy efficiency and throughput, helping customers get more from their existing infrastructure while keeping costs under control.”

Over the past three decades, Glencore Technology has expanded the IsaMill platform from the original M3000 design to larger configurations capable of processing significantly higher throughputs.

These advancements and more will be covered in “Stirring the Pot: 30 Years of Innovation and Beyond.” The new paper details IsaMill’s history and the future of stirred milling technology.

Gurnett will present the paper at IMPC 2026 in Cape Town Wednesday, Oct. 21.

For more information, visit:

https://www.glencoretechnology.com/en/knowledge/media-news/isamill-turns-30#msdynmkt_trackingcontext=44781a6d-d135-4af5-9b1c-cf6bfe2d0100