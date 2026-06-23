Glencore’s Sudbury INO team wins provincial mine rescue championship

Glencore Sudbury INO team fight a mock fire during the competition. Credit: Workplace Safety North

Glencore's Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations (INO) mine rescue team claimed the overall championship at Ontario's 2026 provincial mine rescue competition, held June 12 in Sudbury.

The team emerged victorious over seven other mine rescue crews from across the province after completing a mock emergency scenario designed to test emergency response, first aid, firefighting and rescue skills.

This year's competition was held at Magna Mining's Podolsky mine, where teams responded to a simulated incident involving teenagers trespassing on an inactive mine property. Rescuers were required to address oxygen-deficient underground conditions, administer emergency care to unresponsive patients, conduct a rope rescue and respond to a mock vehicle fire using a compressed air foam system.

Runner-up honours went to Agnico Eagle's Macassa mine team.

"This type of scenario might seem silly at first glance," said Shawn Rideout, chief mine rescue officer at Workplace Safety North. "We've seen firsthand that youth often don't realize how dangerous these restricted, abandoned mines really are."

Ontario Mine Rescue said the annual competition helps ensure mine rescue volunteers maintain training standards and gain realistic emergency response experience.