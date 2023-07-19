GoGold drills up to 4,081 g/t AgEq at Los Ricos South, plans updated resource estimate

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD; OTCQX: GLGDF) released further results from drilling on the Los Ricos South main area. They include a high-grade intercept from hole LRGG-22-280, which intercepted 14.0 metres of 706 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), including 2.3 metres of 4,081 g/t AgEq which also included a very high-grade interval of 9,283 g/t AgEq over 0.6 metre.

The results come from more than 100 holes drilled since the company’s 2020 mineral resource estimate for the Jalisco, Mexico, property.

GoGold president and CEO Brad Langille said, “Our additional drilling has helped us better define the continuity of the high-grade ore shoots in the deposit. We believe this will be invaluable as we complete our mine plan for the upcoming preliminary economic assessment and pre-feasibility study at Los Ricos south.”

Los Ricos South has an initial mineral resource showing measured and indicated mineral resources of 63.7 million oz. AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq contained in 10.0 million tonnes, and an inferred mineral resource of 19.9 million oz. AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq contained in 3.3 million tonnes.

The company will include the new data in an expected update to its resource estimate by the end of the summer.

