Gold mining giant chooses Sandvik for underground equipment

Northern Star Resources (Northern Star) has selected Sandvik to supply underground trucks and loaders for its operations in Western Australia. The order […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff December 16, 2025 At 9:24 am
TH663i. CREDIT: Sandvik Group.

Northern Star Resources (Northern Star) has selected Sandvik to supply underground trucks and loaders for its operations in Western Australia. The order includes Toro TH663i trucks, Toro LH621i loaders, and Toro LH517i intelligent loaders.

Sandvik develops engineering technology for the manufacturing, mining, and infrastructure industries. The company focuses on productivity, profitability, and sustainability in its offerings.

Northern Star booked the order in the fourth quarter of 2025. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and continue throughout the year.

"We are proud to partner with Northern Star on this significant fleet investment. This order underlines our commitment to delivering equipment and services that help our customers meet their productivity, safety and sustainability targets in underground operations," Andrew Dawson, business line manager for load and haul at Sandvik, said.

The i-series platforms are designed for challenging underground mining environments. These machines feature connectivity, real-time analytics, automation readiness, and improved maintainability. They aim to provide high payloads and lower operating costs per ton.

Sandvik's Australian service team will support Northern Star during equipment delivery, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance.

More information is posted at www.home.sandvik/en/about-us/business-areas/sandvik-mining-and-rock-solutions/

