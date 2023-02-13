Graco launching new auto-lube injector tech

Graco is launching new injector technology for its automatic lubrication equipment. The company says the right lubrication equipment solutions extend the lifecycle of off-road mobile and other machinery while expediting maintenance tasks, so users can better adhere to schedules.

Graco will release its revolutionary new single-line parallel grease injector technology at CONEXPO, to be held mid-March in Las Vegas. Ushering in a new era of automatic lubrication system technology – transforming uptime, production capacity and profitability expectations through ground-breaking reductions in maintenance frequency, labour and parts costs.

Anyone planning to be at CONEXPO is welcome to check out the latest innovations in automatic lubrication, including the compact Dyna-Star designed specifically for heavy-duty, earthmoving machines in extreme work environments. In addition, Graco will be showcasing the latest in fluid management and fluid control technology. Pulse fluid management solutions allow users to monitor how much fluid is used; choose the amount of fluid each technician can dispense; maintain accurate inventory; and streamline processes to improve productivity. Best of all, Pulse solutions help uncover hidden profitability while adding transparency to everyday tasks.

Visit Graco at booth S61419 or www.Graco.com.