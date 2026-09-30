Grid shares 1,322-t cesium monoxide resource at Falcon West, names Lucy South world’s second largest deposit

The mineralized zones at the Lucy South cesium deposit. Credit: Grid Metals.

Grid Metals (TSXV:GRDM; OTCQB: MSMGF) shared the first resource numbers for its Falcon West cesium project in southeast Manitoba. Total contained metal in the measured category for the Lucy South deposit is 1,322 tonnes cesium monoxide (Cs 2 O).

The company says the open pit measured resource for the LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) zone is 51,500 tonnes at 2.58% Cs 2 O and 1.47% lithium oxide (Li 2 O). The LCT zone includes the Pollucite zone that contains a measured resource of 15,600 tonnes at 5.19% Cs 2 O and 1.76% Li 2 O.

Grid says the deposit remains partly open to the northeast, southeast and southwest. It is considered a globally rare example of a highly fractionated LCT pegmatite with cesium hosted in pollucite.

Grid is advancing Lucy South deposit toward commercial production. This is, the company believes, the second largest cesium deposit in the world in active development.

The largest cesium development is the Shaakichiuwaanaan project, wholly owned by PMET Resources (formerly Patriot Battery Metals). The lithium resource there is also one of the world’s 10 largest. This LCT project is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

The Falcon West property is 85%-owned by Grid with 15% held by Avenir Minerals, a subsidiary of Agnico Eagle Mines. Avenir has the right to increase is interest to 30% if it completes a preliminary economic assessment or adoption of a mine plan. The property is located south of the Tanco tantalum mine, which includes North Americas only cesium chemical plant.

Grid has three other southeast Manitoba projects at various stages of exploration. The Makwa nickel project is a joint venture with Teck Resources, the wholly owned Mayville copper project, and the Donner lithium project for which a toll milling memorandum of understanding has been signed with the plant at the Tanco mine.

Additional details are posted at www.GridMetals.com.