Guest Commentary: A paradigm shift is needed to improve the health of miners

Beyond the well-known risks of accidents, miners face long-term health threats that often go unnoticed. Data published in 2021 by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Joint Estimates of the Work-related Burden of Disease and Injury estimates that 1.9M people die annually from exposure to occupational risk factors; 81% of them from non-communicable, occupational diseases (CNODs).

The top occupational disease risks for miners, include silicosis and pulmonary fibrosis and several cancers.

Despite efforts to address these issues through implementing occupational health programmes throughout the sector, progress has not shifted over the past decade.

Based on global and national data, mining companies cannot continue to deliver their occupational health and safety (OHS) programmes in the same way and expect to see different results – we need a paradigm shift. New integrated approaches are essential for real improvement, and Total Worker Health (TWH) offers a promising path forwards.

What is Total Worker Health?

The US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) defines TWH as "policies, programmes and practices that integrate protection from work-related safety and health hazards with promotion of injury and illness prevention efforts to advance worker wellbeing." TWH, a registered trade mark of the US Department of Health and Human Services, considers both occupational and non-occupational exposures to risk for workers, and addresses workplace conditions, work sites, and the communities where miners live.

This is particularly relevant where workers face increased risks of poor mental health, addiction and suicide.

While this broader approach introduces complexity, it also presents opportunities for meaningful change. Typically, organisations start by identifying their greatest illness and injury risks, assessing who they can partner with internally and externally to support and care for workers, improve prevention and advance worker wellbeing.

To cope with the size of this task, there is guidance available to help organisations determine their readiness, identify where to start and with whom they can partner. For example, the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), an affiliate of NIOSH TWH, has published guidance on TWH and issues relevant to advancing worker wellbeing (Wilk 2022). This guidance focuses on opportunities for occupational, environmental, health and safety professionals to lead and contribute in managing the issues.

Adoption of TWH

The mining industry is increasingly embracing this holistic, integrated approach. Over the past four years, the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) has included TWH content in its annual conference. In 2023, CIM awarded a distinguished lectureship on the topic to raise awareness further.

In aspects of TWH, we are seeing more and more examples of efforts to support and improve mental health and commitments to psychological health and safety at work. For example, a five year study of mental health in Canadian mining was published by Vale and Laurentian University. Meanwhile, Agnico Eagle successfully established an internal mental health programme called Digging Deep at its Detour Site.

Despite progress, awareness remains a significant barrier. That’s why WSP is actively advocating for change, presenting on the topic and participating in mining industry and professional panels and forums across North America, Asia, Europe and Africa.

The intersection with ESG and human capital

Over the past three years, we have also examined the intersections between environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) and TWH. These provide opportunities for further partnership and collaboration that can advance both.

This is a positive development, especially as the key consumers of minerals – the renewable energy, automotive and electronics sectors – as well as the mining industry itself, are driving change as they seek to reduce their risks.

Strong ESG performance and reporting is important to mining and its investors, shareholders and communities because it enhances transparency, builds trust, showcases commitment, and improves the management of environmental and social risks, including disease prevention and improved wellbeing.

Investors are increasingly interested in identifying and managing social and environmental risk related to mining activities. This interest is reflected in the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation targeting all eight Sustainable Accounting Standards Board standards for the extractive and minerals processing sector, as one of the first enhancement efforts that SASB undertakes as part of the International Sustainability Standards Board’s (ISSB) current agenda.

From our activities and interactions with stakeholders working in this area, we can see increasing interest in holistic approaches that invest in workers, organisations, their families and communities.

Health, safety and wellbeing are important elements contributing to ESG and human capital. Strong performance in ESG is imperative for organisations around the globe. Pursuing the intersection with TWH provides potential opportunities to advance worker wellbeing and strengthen this performance.

Mining companies must move beyond traditional safety models and embrace integrated health solutions to reduce preventable diseases and fatalities. The sooner we adopt these strategies, the sooner we protect and improve the lives of miners worldwide. The time for a paradigm shift is now.

Occupational disease suffered by miners

Silicosis and pulmonary fibrosis

Several cancers (including laryngeal, lung, pancreatic, colorectal, oral, leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma)

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Raynaud's syndrome, associated with hand-arm vibration

Acute myocardial infarction

Noise-induced hearing loss

These are all preventable chronic diseases. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), historic data from the 1990s attributes more than 23% of reported silicosis deaths to mining.

The NIOSH Miner Health Program and CDC reporting on various mining-related chronic diseases indicate that 76% of miners are exposed to hazardous noise levels, contributing to four out of five experiencing hearing impairment or noise-induced hearing loss at retirement.

