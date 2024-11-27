Hammond Power introduces Mini power centre featuring 480V and 600V

Hammond Power Solutions (HPS), a leader in dry-type transformers and power quality solutions, is pleased has expanded their Mini power centre, now […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 27, 2024 At 10:12 am
Save time and space by installing the Mini power centre. Image courtesy of Hammond Power Systems.

Topics

Tags

Hammond Power Solutions (HPS), a leader in dry-type transformers and power quality solutions, is pleased has expanded their Mini power centre, now featuring both 480V and 600V primary solutions.

Modern electrical distribution systems need to be efficient in both space and cost. HPS Mini power center addresses these needs with less space, and reduced installation time by up to 25% compared with a traditional three-part solution.

This convenient pre-wired solution combines a primary and secondary main breaker, secondary power panel and a dry type shielded transformer in a Type 3R enclosure.

Besides shorter installation times, the Mini power centre saves up to 50% of the space needed for traditional three separate components. It also features built-in circuit breakers that provide reliable protection for rugged industrial environments. For more information on our Mini power center solutions, please visit the Hammond website.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Dec 01 2024 - Dec 02 2024
Basics of Mining
Dec 02 2024 - Dec 04 2024
World Summit and Expo on Sensors and Satellite Communications
Dec 03 2024 - Dec 05 2024
Resourcing Tomorrow
Dec 12 2024 - Dec 13 2024
Mining-Tech 2024 – Mining Industry Technology Days