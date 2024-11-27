Hammond Power introduces Mini power centre featuring 480V and 600V

Hammond Power Solutions (HPS), a leader in dry-type transformers and power quality solutions, is pleased has expanded their Mini power centre, now featuring both 480V and 600V primary solutions.

Modern electrical distribution systems need to be efficient in both space and cost. HPS Mini power center addresses these needs with less space, and reduced installation time by up to 25% compared with a traditional three-part solution.

This convenient pre-wired solution combines a primary and secondary main breaker, secondary power panel and a dry type shielded transformer in a Type 3R enclosure.

Besides shorter installation times, the Mini power centre saves up to 50% of the space needed for traditional three separate components. It also features built-in circuit breakers that provide reliable protection for rugged industrial environments. For more information on our Mini power center solutions, please visit the Hammond website.