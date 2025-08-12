Hapman’s TubePro conveyor: Reliable, gentle handling for tough applications

Hapman highlights the TubePro Tubular Drag Conveyor, a comprehensive solution for precise, efficient bulk material transport. Designed to convey blended, friable, large particle, or smearing materials without compromising quality, the TubePro suits demanding applications. Its fully enclosed, dust-tight construction contains dusty, odorous, toxic, or hazardous materials, supporting zero-emission operation and creating a safer work environment—making it a reliable choice for facilities with strict containment needs.

The TubePro offers exceptional operational flexibility. It moves product vertically, horizontally, at any angle, and around corners, with easily configurable inlets and outlets to fit specific layouts. Custom run lengths and bend angles enable the conveyor to meet unique installation needs, while Hapman’s application engineers collaborate closely with customers to optimize layouts.

Transporting product en masse between flights minimizes turbulence and reduces abrasive degradation, preserving material quality. Operating at high torque and low speed, the TubePro delivers energy-efficient performance and lowers operating costs. It can stop and restart while fully loaded, reducing waste and downtime.

Durability stands out in every TubePro system, featuring heavy-duty Schedule 40 pipe, slotted round flanges, and continuously welded, offset flanged connections that create an interlocking pipe structure for long service life. Several options enhance performance and adaptability, including multiple chain and flight choices—such as round link, drop forged rivetless, and engineered sealed pin chains—to reduce fatigue, wear, and elongation for various applications. Additional enhancements like the Airknife, Chain Hammer, Brush Box, and Self-Cleaning Discharge Gate further support optimal operation.

The Airknife directs a focused air stream to clean residual material from the chain and flights. The Chain Hammer mechanically dislodges stubborn buildup, reducing carryover. The Brush Box employs dual spinning brushes to remove debris from flights and chain, preventing buildup. The Self-Cleaning Discharge Gate, installed at any point along the carry side, facilitates complete material discharge. The Vibrating Hammer, placed at discharge points, frees material that may cling to chain flights.

Combining gentle handling, energy efficiency, robust construction, and versatile features, the TubePro Tubular Drag Conveyor delivers a dependable and effective bulk material handling solution. Facilities can trust the TubePro to preserve product quality, streamline operations, and enable safe, dust-free transport across multiple industries.

For more information about the TubePro Tubular Drag Conveyor and to explore how Hapman can enhance bulk material handling processes, visit www.Hapman.com.