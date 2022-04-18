Haver & Boecker introduces NIAflow plant simulation software

Haver & Boecker Niagara is introducing the NIAflow plant simulation software, which helps producers optimize mine and quarry operations by diagramming plant flow, machine placement, product pre-calculations and more.

Developed by Haver & Boecker Niagara engineers, NIAflow instantly analyzes existing or proposed processes, records plant statuses, and recognizes potential for plant optimization. The software is available for download on Windows-based systems. NIAflow supports the user in every engineering phase, from drafting flow diagrams for product pre-calculation to plant start-up and simulating parameter changes. Its intuitive menu control makes it easy for all levels of experience, and Haver & Boecker Niagara provides several levels of training, if needed. These can be group, company or even individual training sessions.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to optimize plant efficiency for our customers, we are constantly developing innovative machines, programs and software to help them be successful,” said Karen Thompson, president of Haver & Boecker Niagara’s North American and Australian operations. “NIAflow will serve as a cornerstone in the development of process engineering projects. When paired with other Haver & Boecker Niagara technology, such as Pulse vibration analysis software, our customers will hold all of the tools they need to optimize process flow and increase productivity and profits.”

NIAflow allows users to analyze more than 90 different process equipment pieces, from crushers and vibrating screens to material washers and conveyers. Beyond equipment, the system uses scientific-based methods to monitor the operation’s input, output and waste piles. The program calculates the mass and volumetric flow rates as well as the valuable content with machine-specific operating parameters to prevent plant bottlenecks before equipment is in place.

“The thought process behind this software development was to give our partners tools to closely monitor their plant setup as a whole, allowing them to identify problems and plant bottlenecks. NIAflow helps producers discover the most efficient set up for existing equipment as well as determine equipment needed to enhance productivity and increase production," said Joachim Hoppe, Haver & Boecker Niagara Mining general manager.

NIAflow is available for purchase for mining and aggregates. The NIAflow Aggregates version is the extensive, full version of the NIAflow simulation software that allows unlimited machine input. NIAflow Mining complements the Aggregates full version, but offers additional equipment options, such as classifying and sorting equipment.

A basic, complementary version of NIAflow is available for download at www.niaflow.com.