Hexagon automation solutions for pit or underground planning, operations, and safety

Hexagon’s mining division introduced two autonomous solutions earlier this month. For underground mines, the HxGN Underground Mining is an integrated sensor-software portfolio built for the unique challenges of those environments. For open pit operations, the HxGN Autonomous Mining portfolio protects people and equipment while it addresses the challenges of productivity and decarbonization.

HxGN Underground Mining

The underground portfolio features robust systems for collision avoidance, drill optimization and production planning, the new technology helps mines to achieve the best results while protecting drivers, pedestrians, and equipment in the most demanding environments.

The release is Hexagon’s response to industry demand as more mines push deeper beneath the surface for deposits and face ever more complex conditions. Underground geology is complicated, and communications and positioning are challenged. Amid darkness and noise distraction, additional hazards are posed by toxic gases and rockfall.

HxGN Underground Mining effectively creates a seamless technology transition from open pit to underground mining. Its safety suite, for example, leverages collision avoidance and operator alertness systems proven in more than 40,000 vehicles worldwide in open pit environments.

Similar integration is at work in the portfolio’s operations suite, which helps mine operators and supervisors to manage underground fleet equipment and to optimize production in real time via a dynamic activity scheduler and fleet management system. Engineers can avoid flawed mining processes and minimize downtime by using 3D visualization, and CAD tools to create mine designs and activity-based schedules.

The portfolio’s optimization software for production and development enables mines to achieve consistent blasting outcomes with high-precision drilling and optimal set-up processes. Beyond benefitting business, better drilling practices are good for the planet, reducing CO 2 emissions and supporting sustainability goals.

HXGN Autonomous Mining

The automation technology for open pits manages vehicle traffic, improves fleet situation awareness, and introduce drill automation. The new portfolio empowers mines to future-proof operations with the foundational building blocks of full operational autonomy.

The building blocks include tools providing autonomous world perception, path planning in both manned driver-assist and autonomous operation, and machine intervention up through control on mining vehicles, drills, and haulage trucks. The benefits of using autonomous vehicles include better blast outcomes with drilling automation, improved equipment performance, and increased productivity.

HxGN Autonomous Mining unites Hexagon’s Power of One hardware with its Core computing platform, connecting a unique ecosystem of sensors and software.

For more information, contact Laura Fereres, senior marketing director, Hexagon’s mining division, [email protected] or visit HxGN Underground Mining or HxGN Autonomous Mining.