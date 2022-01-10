Hexagon expands mine solutions portfolio with Minnovare acquisition

Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions, announced the acquisition of Minnovare, a leading provider of drilling technology that improves the speed, cost and accuracy of underground drilling on Jan. 10.

Minnovare specializes in eliminating the manual, labour intensive, and unproductive processes in underground mining that lead to blasthole deviation, dilution and downtime. Its advanced hardware and data-capture software combine to deliver drilling data faster and more accurately than ever before, thus improving the efficiency, productivity and overall profitability of underground drilling operations.

Its solution combines sensors, software and data analytics to address deficiencies in existing drilling processes across the resource definition, development and production phases.

Founded in Perth, Western Australia in 2012, Minnovare has established a proven track record, with more than 150 contracted systems in over 90 mining operations worldwide. Minnovare will operate as part of Hexagon’s mining division.

The acquisition closed earlier this year.

