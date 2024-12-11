Hexagon speeding to autonomous mining with latest German tech acquisition

Hexagon has acquired indurad, a global provider of radar and real-time location systems (RTLS) technologies, along with its autonomous haulage subsidiary, xtonomy. This acquisition underscores Hexagon's strategy of advancing mine productivity, safety, and autonomy through modern technology. Hexagon stated the acquisition will bring certain workplace benefits: Indurad's advanced radar-based collision avoidance systems will mitigate risks in mining, the acquired company’s real-time ore tracking and measurement will help automate mine workflows, reducing downtime and inefficiencies, and indurad's mobile machine automation expertise and OEM-agnostic autonomy platform combined with Hexagon's existing technologies are capable of accelerating the shift to fully autonomous mines.

Norbert Hanke, interim president, and CEO of Hexagon commented, “This acquisition represents another step towards realizing our vision of fully connected and integrated mine workflows. Indurad's radar technology aligns perfectly with our focus on safety and autonomy, and we are excited to integrate their capabilities into our portfolio to unlock its full potential."

Based in Germany, indurad specialises in modular radar systems that deliver precise object location tracking, collision avoidance, and machine automation capabilities. The transaction closed in late November, at which point indurad was fully consolidated into Hexagon's autonomous solutions division. The company has 140 employees globally. More information is posted on www.Hexagon.com.