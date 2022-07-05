Hexagon unveils life-of-mine smart platform for mining

Hexagon’s mining division is introducing the Power of One platform, a holistic, life-of-mine smart solution connecting sensors, software, infield apps and cloudware. Available and ready to implement, this technology connects the mine to the boardroom via a single onboard ecosystem that includes a smart computer, antenna and display. It will empower customers’ digital transformation, connecting key mining workflows for a safer, more productive and sustainable future.

Hexagon unveiled the platform at HxGN LIVE Global, Hexagon’s digital reality solutions conference. Harnessing data from multiple sensors in a simple and consolidated software architecture, the platform helps mines to become situationally aware, self-learning and autonomously connected in the field and in the cloud.

For the customer, the platform offers an effortless experience with a seamless UI/UX and consistent functionality. Reduced cost of ownership, reduced deployment and training time, reduced supply chain complexity and increased operator adoption are just some of the platform’s many benefits.

“The Power of One platform is a landmark enabler for next-generation autonomy,” said Nick Hare, Hexagon’s mining division president. “It offers mines a uniquely intelligent approach based on open architecture to autonomously connect key mining ecosystems, such as exploration, planning, drill and blast, material movement and mine monitoring. “It’s the scalable, platform-agnostic answer to challenges previously addressed by point solutions and multiple vendors.”

Rob Daw, Hexagon’s mining division chief innovation officer, described the platform as unique and profoundly disruptive. For the first time, one technology partner connects the mine to the boardroom via a single onboard ecosystem comprising a smart computer, antenna and display,” he said. “This marks the fulfillment of a commitment to connect all parts of a mine and for the industry, it points the way to a safer, more productive and sustainable future.”

Learn more about the Power of One platform at Hexagon's mining division website.