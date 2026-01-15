Hitachi invests $3M in AI mining tech, eyes LANDCROS rebrand

Hitachi Construction Machinery has invested $3 million in Rithmik Solutions, a Canada-based artificial intelligence company that enhances data analytics capabilities for mining equipment. Rithmik's technology helps global mine sites convert complex equipment data into actionable guidance, improving fleet performance and preventing machine failures. This partnership aims to help mine sites using Hitachi equipment worldwide reduce downtime and total ownership costs.

"Rithmik Solutions' technology is among the most advanced globally. Their approach to building an open platform for collaboration with diverse partners aligns perfectly with our vision as we move towards the future. We remain committed to delivering solutions that truly address our customers' challenges," Simon Wilson, COO of Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas, stated.

Rithmik Solutions' technology is expected to significantly enhance Hitachi Construction Machinery's LANDCROS Connect Insight platform for mining operations. The platform currently offers real-time data analysis and remote monitoring solutions for mining equipment. By integrating Rithmik's advanced AI, the platform will identify root causes of issues and suggest earlier proactive maintenance, preventing future major problems. This approach will enable more precise asset health management.

A demonstration test conducted at a mine site between August 2024 and July 2025 analyzed operational data from 40 dump trucks and six ultra-large hydraulic excavators, confirming the accuracy of early-detected anomalies. LANDCROS Connect Insight will use this data to suggest proactive measures, resolving abnormalities and allowing machines to operate at full capacity. This enhancement aims to increase productivity, prevent downtime, and reduce total lifecycle costs for mining operations.

This investment aligns with Hitachi Construction Machinery's April 2027 brand name change to LANDCROS. While maintaining their current manufacturing, engineering, and business processes, the new brand will focus on providing solutions beyond machinery.

The partnership with Rithmik Solutions exemplifies the 'Open collaboration' principle, represented by the 'O' in the new brand name. Collaborating with AI analytics experts will accelerate the adoption of these rapidly evolving technologies.

As LANDCROS, Hitachi Construction Machinery plans to continue leveraging advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to address the evolving needs of customers in the mining industry.

More information is available at www.Hitachicm.com/us/en/ and www.Rithmik.com/