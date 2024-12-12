How advanced coal technologies can provide cleaner energy – report  

Modern coal technologies have the ability to deliver global climate goals while continuing to foster socio-economic growth, FutureCoal argued in its new report: "Roadmap for a Sustainable Coal Value Chain".

FutureCoal is underpinned by Sustainable Coal Stewardship, a suite of sustainable business opportunities for the coal value chain. The report outlines how advanced coal technologies can provide clean energy, reducing up to 99% of emissions, including CO2, and support the growth aspirations of developing and emerging economies.

High-efficiency low emissions (HELE) coal plants and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies could reduce emissions by up to 1,412 MtCO2 annually—equivalent to removing 310-560 million SUVs from global roads, the report found.

Replacing coal plants with ultra-supercritical plants —coal-fired power plants that use pulverized coal combustion technology to produce electricity—could inject over $1.5 trillion into the global economy, Futurecoal said, adding that in contrast, replacing coal with alternative energy would cost an additional $2.7 trillion due to shortfalls in output.

Source: FutureCoal

Coal remains essential to key sectors, including steel (70% production), cement (90%), and aluminium (60%), while also producing cost-effective hydrogen and providing critical minerals like copper, cobalt, nickel, and more for renewable energy and battery storage,” the authors point out.

“While we acknowledge the global shift towards decarbonised energy systems, coal remains responsible for 36% of global electricity production. Its role as a resilient, reliable, and dependable energy source has been demonstrated globally, including in Europe and North America.”

Coal, in its various forms—from thermal hard coal to lignite and metallurgical coal—continues to be a valuable asset in addressing global challenges, such as providing affordable steel, cement, and other applications, including agriculture and emerging markets for critical minerals, the report reads.

The socio-economic ramifications of phasing out coal in all its forms could cause significant economic stress, FutureCoal said.

Each nation is at a different stage of development, requiring unique energy mixes and a more gradual transition away from fossil fuels.

The report challenges the notion of prematurely phasing out coal in favour of renewables alone. Instead, it explores how advanced coal technologies can be a linchpin in our journey towards future net- zero emissions when thoughtfully integrated with responsible energy policies and investments.

The capabilities of advanced coal technologies across various applications, spanning from power generation to non-energy uses. The focus is on mitigating emissions and establishing a circular economy within the coal ecosystem.

Advanced coal technologies present a viable solution, the authors assert, producing clean and efficient electricity while capturing emissions to produce valuable by-products. The value proposition for coal is becoming stronger with innovation and investment.

"This report challenges outdated views of coal, reminding us that it is a versatile resource vital to modern life, industrial development and economic progress,” Paul Baruya, FutureCoal’s Director of Strategy and Sustainability said. “Given its high-value applications, strategic investments in advanced coal technologies ensures economic solutions worldwide."

The report also underscores coal's positive impact on global communities, including job creation and providing essential resources for food security and infrastructure. It also calls for increased collaboration across the coal value chain to realize opportunities through innovation and technology transformation.

"Over the past year, FutureCoal’s Sustainable Coal Stewardship roadmap has been challenging and reshaping how stakeholders view coal,” Baruya said. "This report builds on that progress, showing that a globally united value chain can shape a sustainable and responsible coal future.”

Read the full report here.