Hypervine launches unlimited space surveys for mining

Hypervine, the Scottish cleantech innovator leveraging satellite imagery and data analytics, is set to announce the launch of its unlimited satellite survey service for the mining industry. This service, built through its partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA) and leveraging NASA's resources, marks a big moment in global mining operations and data analysis – absolutely vital for all key stakeholders across the mining industry’s supply chain, from investment and wealth managers to the sustainability specialists on the ground.

Unlike traditional survey methodologies, Hypervine is providing unlimited satellite surveys for a fixed monthly fee, starkly contrasting the industry norm where a single report is sold. This service is not just about cost savings; it is about providing comprehensive, accurate, and timely global data, including precise mineral mapping and monitoring of both open pit and select underground activities.

Key features of Hypervine’s unlimited satellite survey service include:

Cost-effective insights: Vastly reduce expenses with unlimited access to satellite surveys at a fraction of conventional costs.

Comprehensive global data: Enjoy the benefits of detailed reports on ferrous metal content, land surface temperature changes, vegetation indexes, and more.

Advanced analytics: Utilize cutting-edge imaging and analytics for mine activity monitoring, infrastructure tracking, and environmental assessment.

Seamless integration: The service integrates seamlessly with existing reports, offering an alternative that enhances efficiency and reliability without the need for on-site presence.

This sets a new benchmark in the industry, offering an integrated solution that not only meets but anticipates the needs of the mining sector. Hypervine's unlimited satellite survey service is poised to redefine the standards of efficiency, accuracy, and comprehensiveness in mining data analysis and reporting.

