The study found that 22% of facilities are located in landscapes with high or very high ecosystem condition. Credit: Adobe Stock

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) has published a global dataset mapping biodiversity risks across 12,000 mining and metals facilities.

The study found that 22% of facilities are located in landscapes with high or very high ecosystem condition, where original biodiversity is largely intact and habitats remain connected, while just 5% intersect Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs) and 4% intersect Protected or Conserved Areas (PCAs).

ICMM says this analysis is meant to provide governments, industry and conservation organizations with the data to make decisions about supplying the minerals and metals needed for decarbonization while progressing towards the goals of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

“This dataset provides, for the first time, a global evidence base across commodities, asset types and multiple biodiversity indicators to better understand where mining and metals facilities intersect with areas important for biodiversity and conservation,” said Emma Gagen, ICMM’s director of data and research.

Under the GBF, 196 countries agreed to bring the loss of high-integrity landscapes close to zero by 2030. ICMM says delivering this means deciding where to concentrate, an effort this research is designed to support.

To view the complete dataset, visit: https://www.icmm.com/en-gb/news/2026/global-dataset-maps-mining-metals-biodiversity