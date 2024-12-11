ICMM introduces new measures against diesel fume safety hazard at underground mines

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) announced on Wednesday that its members are committed to implement further measures to protect those working in underground mines against exposure to diesel particulate matter (DPM).

Diesel-powered vehicles and equipment generate airborne DPM emissions, which, with exposure to high concentrations over time, can cause serious health issues including cancer. Effective management of DPM in underground mines is, therefore, critical to safeguarding the health of workers, ICMM said.

This, according to the Council, can be achieved through comprehensive measures including high-grade protective equipment, advanced ventilation systems, the use of low-sulphur fuels, rigorous maintenance practices and the transition to zero-emission equipment.

To accelerate progress across the industry, ICMM has also published a DPM Good Practice Guide, which provides a structured framework for companies to reduce and manage DPM exposure in underground mining operations.

The guide emphasizes proactive and reactive control measures, fostering continual improvement. It also highlights the adoption and integration of innovative solutions to minimize DPM emissions whilst promoting a culture of health, safety and environmental responsibility.

ICMM's new commitment and guide reflect the latest advancements in understanding of DPM exposure in the workplace and the effectiveness of control measures. By mandating the adoption of comprehensive DPM management programs across the membership, the Council aims to bridge existing gaps and drive consistent, effective practices across the industry.

“These measures embody the commitment of every ICMM member to the health and safety of our people and communities towards the goal of zero harm," Rohitesh Dhawan, CEO of ICMM, said. "They will accelerate the changes necessary to safeguard people working on our sites and, I hope, provide the impetus for the widespread adoption of these solutions beyond the ICMM membership.”

Mining fleet initiative

This new commitment and guide build on ICMM’s Innovation for Cleaner, Safer Vehicles (ICSV) initiative launched in 2018. The ICSV initiative has driven collaboration between ICMM member companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology suppliers to develop next-generation mining vehicles and improve existing fleets.

"We are now anticipating the availability of zero emission haul trucks before 2030 – a shift from the previous expectation of 2040 - reflecting significant progress," the Council said, highlighting that one focus of this collaboration is on reducing the impact of DPM through advancements in mobile equipment and mine infrastructure.

Mike Henry, chief executive of BHP and chair of ICMM’s ICSV advisory group, said: “Diesel particulate matter is a sector wide health challenge. It is pleasing to see ICMM members showing leadership and signing onto this important initiative, reflecting our strong commitment to the health and wellbeing of those working in our businesses.”

The new commitment has been formally adopted in ICMM’s Mining Principles and aligns with members’ long-term commitment to pursue continual improvement in health and safety performance, as they work to eliminate fatalities towards a goal of zero harm.