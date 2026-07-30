ICMM warns critical control failures driving mining’s deadliest incidents

The report is available on ICMM’s website. Credit: ICMM

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) has reported one‑third of all mining deaths last year came from just two catastrophic failures, with 13 of the 39 fatalities in 2025 linked to fall‑of‑ground, inrush and outburst events.

Fall‑of‑ground events involve the unexpected collapse or movement of rock in underground workings, while inrush refers to the uncontrolled entry of water, mud or tailings into mine areas. Outburst events are violent releases of gas, rock or pressure from the rock mass. Each can escalate quickly and leave workers little chance to react.

The report, available on ICMM’s website, builds on the council’s s 2025 safety performance report, explaining how catastrophic events like these can occur and how companies can mitigate risks for their workers.

ICMM says recent incidents show familiar weaknesses: inconsistent control use, weak escalation when conditions change, and a focus on quick fixes over long‑term solutions. “Catastrophic events rarely result from a single failure. More often they reflect a combination of technical, operational and organizational factors,” the report said.

Preventing these failures requires a shift in the way companies use safety controls, according to ICMM. Mine sites need to identify the controls that truly prevent catastrophe, define clear performance requirements and verify them routinely rather than simply adding more site-level safety without proper training.

ICMM says the path to fewer fatalities starts with proving controls work when conditions change.