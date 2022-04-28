IDS GeoRadar launches AI-based software for slope stability monitoring

IDS GeoRadar, a Hexagon company, has launched a new solution for geotechnical professionals that pioneers the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in slope stability monitoring: Ai.DA, the AI-based software monitoring tool for Guardian.

Ai.DA is an AI-based software tool providing an additional smart processing layer to radar data. Through the use of AI algorithms, AiDA simplifies the identification of movements from possible residual noise by evaluating the consistency of the detected movement trend with typical slope instabilities behaviors and models, helping professionals to optimize processes and make better decisions.

Ai.DA is an intelligent support to radar data interpretation and is fully integrated with Guardian, IDS GeoRadar’s powerful and user-friendly software to manage slope stability risks in both open-pit mining operations and natural geo-hazards. Guardian’s processed radar data is automatically pushed to Ai.DA providing an additional smart processing layer that highlights quick moving areas through an intuitive interface with a clear and detailed view on a 3D map.

Ai.DA can provide simultaneous data processing of radar data originating from one to six different radars and highlights timely localized and quick moving areas, which are often difficult to manage, for improved decision-making.

“With Ai.DA, we are pioneering the use of artificial intelligence in slope stability monitoring, and we commit to providing customers with state-of-the-art technology solutions to support radar data interpretation,” said Angela Patera, Guardian product owner at IDS GeoRadar. “Interpreting the big amount of available data is the new challenge for geotechnical engineers and Ai.DA represents a valuable support to this demanding task.”

For more information, visit www.Hexagon.com or www.IDSGeoRadar.com.