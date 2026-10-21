ImageDeep unveils AI-based security unit for remote sites

Houndlight installed at a construction site. Credit: ImageDeep

ImageDeep, an artificial intelligence (AI) security company, has launched Houndlight, a solar powered AI-based security unit designed for mining operations and other remote sites that are without electricity or internet access.

The company says no electrician or networking is required for installation. The unit uses sensors to track people and vehicles at day or night. When movement is detected, it automatically triggers a bright light, siren and voice warning. Houndlight also sends alerts to users' phones. ImageDeep says the unit runs entirely on solar and battery and does not need Wi-Fi to operate.

“Remote mining and industrial sites are high-value targets for theft and vandalism, often with no power and no permanent security,” said Niall Dorr, ImageDeep’s Founder. “Houndlight gives operators instant peace of mind for safety and control without the cost and complexity of traditional systems.”

Multiple Houndlights can be combined into a single centralized platform for alarms and video viewing.

The system has been tested on AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile networks. In addition to the U.S., ImageDeep says Houndlight is supported in Canada, the EU and the UK.

For more information, visit: www.imagedeep.com