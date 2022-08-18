Immersive Technologies PRO5 simulator ramps up workforce skills

As the coal mining industry in Indonesia seeks increased output, the need for quality workforce development tools has also increased. A holistic solution was needed to develop competent heavy equipment operators with a high awareness of safety, productivity and machine care. That demand was answered by the PRO5 advanced equipment simulator from Immersive Technologies.

Launched at MINExpo 2021, the PRO5 advanced equipment simulator set a new benchmark in realism, reliability and training value for operator training technology. PT Putra Perkasa Abadi (PPA) became the first company in Indonesia to incorporate the new technology by acquiring the first two out of four platforms ordered by PPA; these two simulators were commissioned in the PPA office at the PT Multi Harapan Utama mine site.

Equipped with a professional grade visual system, the PRO5 is the first mining simulator to combine stereoscopic 3D, a one-piece curved display, photo-realistic graphics and RealView head tracking technology. The PRO5 delivers realism at a level not previously seen by the mining industry. These advancements help new and experienced mining equipment operators develop competencies at a rapid pace, while maintaining high levels of learning retention.

The speed of growth requires an investment in the workforce and training tools to become more effective and efficient and to prepare personnel to become mine-ready. This year, PPA is targeting an additional 100 million bank cubic yards (bcy) above last year's 267 million bcy. In order to achieve this target, an additional 3,200 to 3,500 operators are needed. They also need an additional 1,500 to 2,000 mechanics.

PPA is targeting an addition of 150 million bcy next year. To meet the target, the company needs more or less 6,000 mechanics and operators ready to work.

