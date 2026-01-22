Indigenous-owned hotel to house Rook I project workers

NexGen Energy announced a partnership with the Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) and Métis Nation - Saskatchewan (MN-S) Local 39 to construct and operate a 59-room hotel in La Loche, Saskatchewan. The hotel aims to meet increased accommodation demands, particularly from NexGen's Rook I project, and is expected to create 36 local full-time jobs. The proposed Rook l mine would produce up to 14 million kg of U 3 O 8 annually for 24 years.

The partnership structure allows CRDN and MN-S Local 39 to become full owners and operators of the hotel by July 2027. NexGen will provide financial backing, while the indigenous partners have applied for Federal grant funding. 3Twenty Modular will build the hotel, allowing NexGen to focus on its Rook I Project construction.

"This partnership with the CRDN and MN-S Local 39 truly exemplifies NexGen's commitment to meaningful collaboration for community empowerment, and is a testament to over a decade of genuine and transparent engagement. The hotel initiative is one example of NexGen's industry leading approach to the successful resource development that incorporates the core philosophy of creating outcomes beyond the Rook I project," Leigh Curyer, NexGen's founder and CEO, stated.

The hotel is expected to host regional events and stimulate additional business growth in retail, banking, and community services. NexGen's Rook I project will create over 1,400 direct annual jobs across Saskatchewan during construction and initial production years, pending final federal approval.

"This is an incredibly important milestone for the Clearwater River Dene Nation, MN-S Local 39, and the entire Northern Saskatchewan region. The partnership to build and operate a new 59-room hotel in La Loche is a strong example of what meaningful, long-term collaboration can achieve. This model puts lasting benefits directly into the hands of the community and reflects the kind of forward-thinking investment that leads to generational impact," Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe commented.

For more information, please go to www.NexGenEnergy.ca