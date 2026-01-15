Indigenous-owned Minago secures cutting-edge magnesium extraction process

Minago Development GP (Minago) has signed a licensing agreement granting it exclusive rights in Canada to Big Blue Technologies' (BBT) advanced magnesium extraction process. The agreement includes rights to sell magnesium using the technology in Canada and internationally.

BBT's aluminothermic reduction (ATR) method offers the most cost-effective and energy-efficient magnesium extraction technology available today. It reduces carbon emissions by up to 98 percent compared to conventional processes and could potentially become carbon-negative with future carbon-capture integration on dolomite calcination.

Minago will apply this technology to dolomite found above the Minago nickel/PGM deposit. The company will quarry approximately 111 million tonnes of dolomite containing about 12 percent magnesium as part of the broader mining operation. This approach enables magnesium production without additional mining or waste generation.

Canada currently consumes about 25,000 tonnes of primary magnesium annually, while the United States consumes about 200,000 tonnes. The Minago deposit can supply Canada's needs for many generations and support significant export growth. Currently, North America has no primary magnesium production, with over 90 percent of global supply coming from China.

Magnesium metal serves various industries including aerospace, automotive, defense, and advanced manufacturing. It plays a crucial role in high-performance aluminum alloys and titanium production. Re-establishing primary production in North America will strengthen supply chain security and support the transition to lighter, stronger, and lower-carbon materials.

"Minago's licensing of the BBT technology will make Manitoba the centre of primary magnesium metal production in Canada and does this with the most energy efficient and environmentally sustainable technology available globally. NHCN purchased the Minago project just over one year ago to advance its plan to develop local natural resources, while protecting the land, water, and air, and to develop significant employment opportunities for the people living in the region. This project will provide critical minerals for Canada, break the cycle of poverty for First Nation residents, and create a new roadmap for resource development in Canada," Chief Larson Anderson of Norway House Cree Nation commented.

"We are proud to partner with Minago Development LP Inc., on a project that sets a new global standard for clean magnesium production. Minago's leadership and commitment to sustainable resource development make them the ideal partner to bring our technology to commercial scale. Together, we are building a resilient North American magnesium supply chain, proving that critical minerals can be produced safely, economically, and sustainably," Dr. Aaron Palumbo, CEO of Big Blue Technologies, said.

More information is available at www.Minago.ca, www.Nhcn.ca and www.Bigbluetech.com