INEXA–IonClear alliance boosts water recovery, cuts waste

INEXA Aqua Services SL, a consulting leader in engineering and seawater desalination plant design and performance optimization, and IonClear, a global innovator in reverse osmosis (RO) and nanofiltration (NF) membrane technology, today announced a strategic alliance to deliver high-efficiency water treatment systems for desalination, reclamation, and reuse applications worldwide.

Drawing on more than two decades of engineering and operational expertise, the partners will design and build systems that help operators produce more clean water with less energy, extend equipment life, and reduce environmental impact. These systems meet the wide range of specifications required by varying feedwater conditions, whether seawater, brackish sources, or industrial process water.

Integrated capabilities for greater impact

By combining INEXA’s ROPTIMAX, 20+ years of expertise in desalination plant design and RO process optimization, and IonClear’s advanced RO/NF membrane technology, the alliance delivers a rare combination of capabilities supporting customizable, performance-based system design and build.

“By uniting our strengths, we are not just improving large-scale desalination projects, we are redefining its economics and scalability,” said Fernando J. Suárez Pérez, CEO of INEXA. “These water solutions are not only more efficient, but also more adaptable to the unique demands of each location and application.”

This integrated approach supports sustainable water management through recycling, reclamation, and reuse, ensuring that teams recover more water from the same resources while reducing waste streams and moving toward a zero liquid discharge (ZLD) future.

Proven performance benefits

Early-stage data from joint projects show: A 15–20% reduction in energy consumption, lowering the single largest operating cost for plant owners; Up to 40% increase in membrane lifespan, reducing replacement frequency and associated downtime, and significantly fewer unplanned outages, improving production consistency and operational reliability.

“This alliance accelerates our vision of maximizing water recovery and minimizing waste,” said Cady Yu, CEO of IonClear. “With integrated design, engineering, and production capabilities, we can offer a level of system optimization few, if any, in the market can match.”

At scale, these gains can deliver multi‑million‑dollar annual operating savings for large facilities, reduce environmental impact, accelerate payback periods, and strengthen long‑term ROI.

IonClear will launch a new, innovative web‑based water treatment design software in the third quarter of 2025 to further support engineers and operators with advanced planning and optimization tools.

INEXA and IonClear unite to advance sustainable water treatment across the globe. CREDIT: INEXA.



Strong growth across global water markets

Industry reports value the global desalination market at $18.1 billion in 2025 and project it to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to $28 billion by 2030. Beyond seawater desalination, the alliance’s technologies and expertise also apply to brackish water treatment, industrial process water reuse, municipal water recycling, and ZLD systems. These sectors form part of the broader $390+ billion global water and wastewater treatment market, projected to grow at 6–7% annually through 2023.

More information is posted on www.Inexa.es/en/inexa-services and www.IonClear.com.