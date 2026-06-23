Inomin Mines selected for Team Canada trade mission to Japan

Reviewing core from drilling at Beaver Magnesium-Nickel-Cobalt-PGE Project. Credit: Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines has been selected to participate in the Team Canada Trade Mission to Japan, which takes place June 23-26 in Tokyo.

The company said it is among a small group of critical minerals companies invited to join what is being billed as Canada’s largest trade mission to Japan, bringing together more than 150 companies from sectors including clean energy, critical minerals, advanced technologies, forestry and defence.

"Being selected as one of Canada's critical minerals companies for the country's largest ever trade mission to Japan is a strong validation of Inomin's strategic position," said president and CEO John Gomez.

Inomin said it will use the mission to advance discussions with Japanese mining, trading and industrial groups, while exploring potential investment, joint venture and offtake opportunities. The company is focused on the exploration and development of critical minerals projects in British Columbia, including nickel, magnesium, cobalt and platinum group metals that are used in electric vehicles, robotics and clean energy technologies.