Insight Terra joins Inmarsat’s ASP program

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 28, 2021 At 2:14 pm
Expect better tailings management with Insight Terra and Inmarsat.

Insight Terra today announced it has joined the Inmarsat Application and Solution Provider (ASP) program, an ecosystem of providers of software, hardware and solutions, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in commercial land markets.

As an ASP member, Insight Terra will gain access to Inmarsat’s global L-band satellite connectivity network, ELERA, and worldwide reach to support its ambitious growth strategy to provide real-time remote monitoring and management of environmental and infrastructure risks in the global mining, geohazards and water resources sectors.

Insight Terra launched in August 2021 and is backed by Inmarsat and global growth equity firm Atlantic Bridge. For the mining sector, Insight Terra provides a fully integrated end-to-end data aggregation, management, analytics and visualization solution to monitor the safety and stability of on-site mine tailings storage facilities and deliver actionable insight to mine operators and owners. It can also monitor other environmental and infrastructure risks in mining, including water management and pit wall stability.

