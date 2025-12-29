International Metals Symposium JV: Midnight Sun advancing in Zambia

Midnight Sun Mining (TSX-V: MMA; US-OTC: MDNGF) is set to deploy a sixth drill rig early next year at its Dumbwa copper target […]
By Northern Miner Staff December 29, 2025 At 5:03 pm
Midnight Sun Mining VP of Business Development Adrian O’Brien. Credit: The Northern Miner.

Midnight Sun Mining (TSX-V: MMA; US-OTC: MDNGF) is set to deploy a sixth drill rig early next year at its Dumbwa copper target in Zambia as the company advances exploration work.

Located about 6 km from First Quantum Minerals’ (TSX: FM) Kansanchi mine, Dumbwa sits in a “globally important district” that also houses Barrick Mining’s (TSX: ABX; NYSE: B) Lumwana operation and Ivanhoe Mines’ (TSX: IVN; US-OTC: IVPAF) Kamoa-Kakula complex, said Adrian O’Brien, Midnight Sun’s vice president of business development. Dumbwa and Lumwana are “geologically identifical,” he said.

“We’re the only junior in the middle of the belt that has an asset that looks like it might just be the next big one,” O’Brien told The Northern Miner’s podcast host, Adrian Pocobelli, earlier this month during the International Metals Symposium in London. 

“We’re marching it forward,” O’Brien said of Dumbwa. “We have a discovery. It’s real. We’ve proven our thesis. Now we’re in the most exciting phase: we get to show the world how big it is.”

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Midnight Sun Mining and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner.

