International Metals Symposium JV: XXIX Metal plans new drilling at Thierry

Canadian developer XXIX Metal (TSXV: XXIX, OTCQB: QCCUF) is planning to drill about 15,000 metres at its past-producing Thierry copper-nickel mine in Ontario during the first quarter of 2026 as part of a plan to expand the resource, CEO Guy Le Bel said.

“The grade increases with depth, so it’s begging for more drilling,” Le Bel told The Northern Miner's podcast host, Adrian Pocobelli, earlier this month during the International Metals Symposium in London. “We are going to drill this thing down to 600 metres. It’s 1.4 km long. If the grade keeps increasing, there’s probably a mine there.”

Thierry is one of two brownfield projects that the company is advancing in Canada. Opemiska, the company’s other priority, is a high-grade copper project in Quebec with an after-tax net present value of $505 million (US$369 million), an internal rate of return of 27.2% and a payback period of 2.3 years, according to a preliminary economic assessment published in October.

XXIX’s aim is to bring Thierry “to a level where it’s going to be equivalent to Opemiska in about two years,” Le Bel said.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by XXIX Metal and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner.