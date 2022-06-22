Jama unveils JMS 7000 environmentally friendly scaling machine

Machine manufacturer Jama Mining Machines is introducing the JMS 7000, a new medium-sized machine model for scaling rock in mines. The compact, state-of-the-art machine with three power configurations. A major focus for the machine has been to create a market-leading driver environment, based on the protected ergonomic, tiltable cab in combination with Jama’s latest control system.

With the JMS 7000, Jama is launching its sixth generation of machines. In the new scaler, Jama has accumulated 70 years’ experience of machine development and sector knowledge from the mining industry. The new JMS 7000 is closely related to the world’s first battery-powered scaler, the Jama SBU 8000E that was launched 18 months ago, but has been created completely from scratch.

“The size of the JMS 7000 is in high demand on the international market, and we have listened carefully to customers and operators during the development process. The machine has been built up from scratch and fully adapted to its task. We have evaluated every component and solution down to the tiniest detail,” explains Eva Skinner, head of business development at Jama.

Ideally powered by battery

The JMS 7000 has been developed with a focus on sustainability, both in terms of the external environment and the working environment. The drive train is based on a well thought-out design, where the machine can be ordered with battery power, a combination of electric and diesel power, or diesel power only. The modern diesel engine meets the latest EU Stage V emissions requirements.

“Irrespective of the selected power option, the JMS 7000 satisfies the mines’ stringent environmental requirements. The scaling machine is particularly suitable for electric operation, thanks to its agility and the fact that it is usually driven short distances at a time. According to our calculations, the machine can manage at least 10,000 metres of propulsion from a single charge, even if it is being driven up the ramp for a considerable proportion of the time,” says Rolf Schönfeldt, temporary CEO at Jama.

The battery-powered scaler is equipped with a powerful 160 kW electric motor, and is powered by a modular battery solution that is automatically charged for an output of 100 kW during scaling.

The battery is supplied by Northvolt, which is building one of the world’s largest battery factories in Skellefteå, Sweden, just a few kilometres from Jama’s production facility. The battery has been developed in collaboration with Epiroc and has been designed to deliver a maximum utilization rate. Every single part of the battery is monitored and checked separately. It is also the world’s first CE-certified battery to be adapted for the mining industry, as well

as conforming to the Low Voltage Directive, the Electromagnetic Compatibility Directive

(EMC) and the Radio Equipment Directive.

For added security, Jama and Epiroc have created a service solution where Epiroc offers a unique battery subscription covering everything from certification to maintenance. The service also means that the batteries are replaced at regular intervals with newer versions with upgraded technology.

Safe and ergonomic operator’s cab

During development, Jama placed considerable emphasis on creating a leading driver

environment. The JMS 7000 therefore has a cab that has been built with to exceed all existing working environment standards. The cab has an integrated protective cage, heavy duty protective grille for the windscreen and is certified according to FOPS and ROPS.

The well-damped cab produces minimal low-frequency vibrations and offers good sound comfort, with documented low noise values. All ventilation air to the cab is filtered through a filter system, and the machine is equipped with a heating system and air conditioning. The cab can be tilted backwards up to 15° to provide a better overview and comfort during scaling operations. The operator’s seat comes with air suspension, a three-point seat belt, dual lumbar support and is height-adjustable.

The new JMS 7000 is equipped with Jama’s new mobile control system, which has been developed for harsh mining environments. It is IP rated, protected against temperatures and vibrations. The control system has smart functions and an intuitive user interface that makes things easier for the operator. The centrally positioned 40-cm colour touchscreen provides the operator with an excellent overview and easy management of machine settings and information. The control system also facilitates remote support in the event assistance is required from service technicians. A colour reversing camera comes as standard and the machine is well lit thanks to powerful LED lights. It is also possible to install an additional camera as an option.

Series production of the JMS 7000 is scheduled to take place after the summer and is being

adapted for the global market.

More details can be found at Jama's official website.