Jenbro achieves international certification, invests in tech and training

Jenbro Manufacturing, a trusted provider of heavy-duty pumps, injection molding services, and CNC machining, announced its recent achievement of the prestigious AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications.

Globally, the AS9100D certification sets the standard for quality management systems in the aerospace industry, while ISO 9001:2015 demonstrates strong quality management practices across various fields. By earning these certifications, JENbro clearly shows its commitment to rigorous industry standards and to surpassing customer expectations.

JENbro Manufacturing’s president, Amal Arokiadas, stated: “Our team’s dedication to operational excellence and quality assurance led us to achieve the AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. We pledge to not only meet but exceed our customers’ quality expectations by continually improving our processes, technologies, and workforce.”

Investing in advanced technology

JENbro is investing significantly in the latest Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) technology, such as the Mitutoyo Crysta-Apex V 9108 CMM and the Mitutoyo QM Electronic Height Gage – 14 & 24” Ranges, to strengthen its quality assurance capabilities further. These upgrades in manufacturing equipment and tools allow the company to achieve greater precision, consistency, and reliability in every component it produces.

Arokiadas added: “By investing in cutting-edge CMM technology and advanced manufacturing tools, we maintain tight tolerances and produce each product to exact specifications. Our customers receive the highest quality products—every time.”

Enhanced workforce training

Recognizing that quality starts with its people, JENbro has increased its training programs to empower employees with the skills and knowledge necessary to deliver exceptional results. With a highly trained workforce, JENbro ensures that its operations consistently align with the highest standards of excellence and efficiency.



Commitment to ‘in process quality’ control



JENbro Manufacturing ensures quality at every stage by integrating “in process quality” control measures directly into its manufacturing workflow. The team actively identifies and resolves potential issues in real time, resulting in superior final products and faster turnaround times for customers.

Newly upgraded website

JENbro Manufacturing has launched a new website, providing visitors with a more seamless and informative experience.

With a modern, user-friendly interface, visitors can easily explore their capabilities, request quotes, and access key company information.



The site features detailed information about the services they offer, including CNC machining, pump components, aerospace components, and plastic injection molds and molding.



This upgrade provides faster response times, improved accessibility, and a clearer understanding of how JENbro Manufacturing can meet their customers' manufacturing needs.



Whether you're looking for precision machining, quality assurance, or project consultation, our new website ensures you have all the information you need at your fingertips.



More information is posted on www.JenBromfg.com/



