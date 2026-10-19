JLR wins Canadian Consulting Engineering award for responsible AI implementation

Recipients were recognized at the 2026 Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards Gala in Toronto. Credit: Adobe Stock

J.L. Richards & Associates Limited (JLR) has received an award of excellence in the 2026 Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards, for its project, ‘Champions, Training, and Trust: Building a Firm-Wide AI Foundation.’

Presented by Canadian Consulting Engineer, the awards recognize outstanding achievement, innovation and leadership in Canada’s consulting engineering industry. JLR was one of 20 submissions that received an award of excellence this year.

“This achievement reflects the curiosity, collaboration and leadership demonstrated by people across our organization,” said Saverio Parrotta, JLR’s president and CEO. “By creating the right environment for learning and innovation, we have empowered our employees to explore emerging technologies responsibly, while continuing to strengthen the outcomes we deliver for clients and communities across the country.”

The employee-owned engineering firm provides specialized services to the mining and mineral processing sector. Its initiative involved the creation of a scalable framework for responsible AI adoption across the organization.

“This recognition reinforces what we've believed all along: technology creates the greatest value when it unlocks the potential of people,” said Erin Doherty, JLR’s director of innovation. “As our industry navigates rapid change, we're proud of the foundation we've built through education, trust and collaboration. While AI has been an important part of that journey, our focus remains on equipping our people with the tools, skills, and confidence they need to explore new technologies with curiosity and care.”

Recipients were recognized at the 2026 Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards Gala on Oct. 15 in Toronto.