Johnson Controls launches new fire suppression agent for vehicle systems

Johnson Controls has launched its latest innovation in fire protection technology: the Ansul LVS NF-40 non-fluorinated liquid suppression agent for vehicles. The new LVS NF-40 agent provides superior protection against Class A and B fires for mobile equipment in mining, forestry, agriculture, construction and other industries. The agent features an operating temperature range of –40°C to 60°C to help ensure safety in subfreezing climates.

The Ansul LVS NF-40 agent is part of the complete LVS fire suppression solution, a standalone system that provides hardware, detection, actuation, and suppression for 24-hour fire protection of heavy industrial vehicles such as excavators, haul trucks, loaders, dozers, trams, shuttle cars, and cranes. The agent is stored within a tank onboard the vehicle. For flexibility in vehicles where installation space is limited, the new 3.0-litre Ansul LVS-M1 tank offers a rugged and sleek one-piece design with integrated mounting points and multiple orientation options.

Ansul LVS NF-40 is designed to protect vehicle hazards ranging from superheated surfaces like exhausts and turbochargers to pumps and fuel rails. The product works by rapidly knocking down flames, then blanketing the fuel and cutting off oxygen to help prevent reflash. The non-fluorinated, biodegradable solution is formulated without the intentional addition of per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) and is blended with water that contains no fluoride.

The Ansul LVS NF-40 non-fluorinated liquid vehicle suppression agent provides reliable performance by maintaining necessary flow characteristics at lower temperatures. Faster cooling and more efficient than prior Ansul LVS agents, new systems using NF-40 LVS will benefit from updated design guidelines featuring enhanced turbo coverages and increased nozzle count per tank. These attributes provide for a lower installed cost of equipment and faster fitting to the vehicles.

ANSUL LVS systems utilizing the LVS NF-40 agent are FM 5970 approved to the 2022 edition, ActivFire Listed per AS-5062, and compliant with CE requirements. The agent is packaged in three convenient, pre-mixed size options: 11.4-litre containers, 19-litre pails and 1,000-litre totes.

The Ansul LVS NF-40 agent is now available globally. To learn more, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com.