Juniper Systems introduces new Mesa Pro rugged tablet

Juniper Systems has entered the 25-cm rugged tablet segment with the introduction and launch of the all-new Mesa Pro rugged tablet. Featuring 11th generation Intel Core processors, a Windows 11 operating system, device customization options, a large sunlight-readable display, and Juniper rugged design, the Mesa Pro will be the most robust tablet of its size on the market. Mesa Pro is available for pre-order and will be shipping starting in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Standard Mesa Pro units come equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Core i7 and Celeron versions of the device are also available. Each Mesa Pro configuration offers powerful performance and allows users to select a level of computing performance that best fits their needs while having options that meet their budgets.

“It was important for us to offer performance tiers,” said Darren Hellstern, the Mesa Pro product manager at Juniper Systems. “This is the first time we have offered various performance levels in one of our devices. The needs that our customers and users have varies greatly. From running CAD programs, viewing construction plans, mapping, and mounted vehicle solutions we feel that we have an offering with Mesa Pro that fits the processing need of the user. We are also available to help users determine what level of performance they need.”

Mesa Pro joins the current Mesa family of 18-cm devices and helps Juniper Systems achieve its mission of providing powerful rugged computing and data collection devices to mobile field workers everywhere. The Mesa family first started in 2010 with the launch of the Mesa Rugged notepad. Juniper Systems’ current Mesa lineup includes the Mesa 3 running either Windows or Android operating systems. With the launch of Mesa Pro, both a 18-cm and 25-cm Mesa tablet will be available.

To learn more about Mesa Pro, visit the Juniper Systems product page.