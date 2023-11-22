JV Article: Caterpillar’s ‘Shape your Plan’ support inspires value options for mining operations

Caterpillar, the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, has developed customizable plan packages to optimize mine site workflows with lower, more predictable costs.

Efficient equipment is the lifeblood of any mining operation, and Cat customer value agreements (CVAs) for mining are equipment ownership plans tailored to suit each of the OEM’s worldwide dealers to fit the needs of each unique operation. With CVAs, miners around the world can shape their own protection plan to achieve required results.

The cornerstones of CVAs are flexibility, support, and hassle-free ownership and maintenance plans between dealers and customers exploring a range of options. With this in mind, Cat dealers can provide consultations to assess each mine site’s needs.

“It's a relationship of trust between the customer and the dealer to support them and give them a peace of mind with their maintenance, so they can better manage their cost of operations,” says Nicolás Vallejos of Finning Cat Chile.

Hassle-free ownership plans entail that the customer gets optimal value from equipment through one plan, with options for cost-per-hour pay structures.

Hassle-free maintenance means the right parts are delivered on schedule to every location with optional dealer labour.

Security of expert dealer support offers inventory management and component protection through Caterpillar’s assurance programs. Additionally, customers can receive component-life guarantees and dealer-provided training.

Peace of mind from equipment health management means inspections and machine connectivity reduce costs and keep operations running smoothly.

“Our CVAs are part of the delivery of a solution to the client. In a client’s case, with the CVA we are delivering, beyond the contract, a financial solution, and a high-quality machine,” says Francisco Marcondes of Sotreq Brazil.

Cat dealers also provide planned maintenance (PM) kits with the right parts – on schedule. On top of this, each Cat dealer performs PM4 (2,000-hour) services and inspections on-site.

Each CVA includes fully dealer managed PM kits and services, with inventory management, tracking, planning, logistics and execution.

Maintenance for mining CVAs deliver the right products to extend component life. Scalable options include kits for do-it-yourself maintenance to flexible labour/component assurance programs.

Powertrain guarantee CVAs for wheel loaders and mining trucks offer protection and assurance after the standard machine warranty expires.

Component CVAs ensure costs are controlled and predictable, with cost-per-hour guarantees for undercarriage, ground engaging tools or hydraulic hose/couplings.

Throughout the Cat dealer network, dealer technicians are available to troubleshoot equipment, provide capacity and capability consulting, and minimize risks to assets.

Dealer-executed planned maintenance and technical analysis inspections as well as real-time machine health monitoring provide accurate, timely service alerts – reducing unplanned downtime and savings on repair costs.

Another way to ensure accurate and timely component repairs or replacements is through condition monitoring. Available through CVAs, this helps maximize uptime. And it’s transferable, as the guarantee stays with the machine, even if the machine is transported to a different dealer territory or is sold to another party.

“We work closely with our customers to understand their needs for the future. Flexibility is key in providing these solutions to our customers. Not one customer is the same as the other. You need to understand each of their operations individually and what they are trying to achieve. And then try and deliver a solution that can provide the outcome that's required,” says Jody Scott, mining general manager at Westrac, a Cat dealer in Australia.

“It's really about us understanding what it is they require on any given day to achieve. What it is they need to achieve. And then where do we fit into that? And what can we do to make sure that they achieve their targets – or exceed them?”

Through it all, component life is guaranteed for planned replacement. Dealer labour is covered for all component repairs or replacements and included with all levels and options for replacement or repair. It’s also worth noting that do-it-yourself service and trained dealer labour are tailored to each budget.

“The biggest advantage for the customer, with regards to uses of CVAs, is peace of mind,” says Tony Simpson, service manager at Terra Cat, New Zealand. “They know what they're getting, they know someone's always looking after their machine to keep the up time to premium.”

