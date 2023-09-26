JV Article: Navigating mining travel terrain made simpler with Corporate Traveller

Miners in all facets of the industry need to travel – whether it be to a meeting in an urban hub or to a mining camp in a remote location.

The industry’s travel needs constantly fluctuate, ranging from a direct route to a metropolis on a major carrier to sending large crew on a regional airline servicing off the beaten track mine sites.

Corporate Traveller, a travel management company that has been servicing the Canadian market for 24 years, has operations in the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Corporate Traveller offers mining organizations a travel management solution through a blend of travel managers and its travel management software: Melon.

“We're experts in rotational crew travel and we recognize mining travel is very different from any other industry. What we bring to the table is a total travel management solution, we consistently deliver a superior customer experience and savings to our clients,” says Chris Lynes, president of Corporate Traveller Canada.

Corporate Traveller’s travel managers have an average tenure of eight years in Canada. From executive trips and last-minute requests to managing large rotational crew travel, they can handle a mining company's unique travel needs. Travel managers operate in smaller teams rather than through larger call centres to ensure clients get personalized service. Customer success managers and operations managers are also provided to clients to ensure a superior client experience is delivered.

“Our dedicated travel managers are proactive – you can always access one of our people. We also have 24/7 assistance, so if it's midnight and your flights are cancelled, you can call us,” Lynes says.

“You can email, call or chat with us, and we’ve got you covered. Just tell us what you want, where you want to go, and we provide the options to manage all your business travel.”

JDS Mining has a partnership with Corporate Traveller, and CFO Victoria Viveash says one of the things the company most appreciates “is the consistency we get with the team.”

“You just can't replace that relationship," Viveash says.

When booking travel, either for mining executives looking for a business class trip to project managers last-minute travel requests, everything is manageable with Corporate Traveller’s Melon technology, which provides a superior user experience — simple to navigate booking and a live chat with a real person is part of the support if needed.

“There are no chatbots and you are speaking with a dedicated travel manager when you're on chat. All our exclusive fares or any exclusive content we have is loaded – the content you're seeing when you're in Melon is the best content we can put in front of a user.”

“We know managing costs is important, that's why we developed a robust reporting suite for a CFO to easily analyze costs and get the visibility they need into their travel spend,” says Lynes.

“Mining is one of our biggest industries in Canada. We use a variety of partners. We have so much expertise and, through the volume we can push globally, we get negotiated rates and we consistently deliver savings to our clients."

Corporate Travellers’ suite of services include end to end air bookings, accommodations, ground transportation and car rentals.

“It's that one-stop-shop solution [where] we help you with everything, whether it's booking, your air, your land, or your car rental – whatever it may be. And if there are changes or your flight is cancelled, we have priority lines to airlines. We get you to where you need to be,” says Lynes.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by the Corporate Traveller and produced in co-operation with Mining.com. Visit: www.corptraveller.com/en-ca for more information.