JV Article: Sandvik launches global parental leave program for employees

Swedish multinational engineering company Sandvik, which specializes in mining equipment and component manufacturing, has rolled out a 14-week parental leave program for its employees worldwide.

The program provides 90% of base salary to all employees in countries where no equivalent or better benefit already exits, Stefan Widing, president and CEO of Sandvik said. Many countries where the company operates do provide an equivalent or better benefit to women, so the new program is expected to primarily benefit male employees.

“We are introducing this new policy because employees are at the very core of Sandvik,” Widing said. “We believe health and wellbeing are important. I am also a firm believer that work-life balance is critical for health and wellbeing.”

Widing was able to spend extended time at home when his sons were between six and 12 months old. He wants to ensure Sandvik employees the opportunity to bond with their children.

“It is extra important for men to do this,” he said. “For me, I also think the personal development and learning that happens during this period is something you can bring back to work when you return. So, I am happy we can now provide this benefit to all our employees, no matter where they are located and who they are.”

One Sandvik focus area is to be the employer of choice, Widing said, adding it’s crucial for a successful company to attract, retain and develop employees. The company employs around 41,000 people and has sales in 170 countries.

Building bonds

Sandvik launched the parental leave program in July. Initially introduced in Canada, Croatia, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia, it will be rolled out to all other countries over 12 months.

“By launching this global benefit, Sandvik takes one big step forward towards our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI),” said Nidhi Gokhale, vice-president of human resources. “We support growing families. We believe in and we support our people, so they bring the best to work and home.”

The leave must be taken within 12 calendar months of a birth, adoption or surrogacy. All full-time and part-time employees who’ve worked with Sandvik for at least a year are eligible said Gokhale, who has been with Sandvik for over a decade and is no stranger to the challenges and joys of parenthood. She was on parental leave in Sweden and India.

“Parenting is a journey, not a destination,” she said. “I felt fortunate not having to worry about work during the first months with my newborn. In Sweden, it’s common to have equal parental leave, so my husband also got the opportunity to spend more time with our kids.”

All employees are eligible regardless of gender, location, or family structure and the benefit is optional.

“Whether you’re a mum or dad, or where you live across the world, you will still be able to bond with your newborn and share the parenting responsibly together,” Gokhale said.

Shared parenting

Parental leave policies are a “win-win” for employers and employees, said Richard Petts, professor of sociology at Ball State University in Indiana, who recently joined the Meet Sandvik podcast to discuss the new program.

“For employees, it provides time away from work to adjust to parenthood, recover, and bond with their new child,” said Petts, whose research focuses on family dynamics, gender equality, and work-life balance. “For employers, it leads to increased worker productivity, job retention, and satisfaction. When employees feel supported by their employer, they are more invested in their work.”

Petts emphasized the gender-neutral approach is important for creating gender equality and ensuring both parents can share caregiving experiences.

“Including fathers in these policies helps break down traditional gender norms and creates more equal co-parenting dynamics,” he said.

Petts also highlighted the need for supportive workplace cultures where employees feel encouraged to take parental leave.

“It’s not enough to just have a policy,” he said. “Managers need to model parental leave-taking and actively support employees to use their full leave.”

By introducing the 14-week benefit, Sandvik is demonstrating its commitment to DEI, while helping employees thrive in all aspects of their lives, Petts said.

“Policies like the one at Sandvik set a new standard and it’s inspiring to see such a global commitment to family-friendly practices,” he said.

The benefit ensures that countries with less generous leave entitlements will now meet a global standard, creating a common minimum baseline across all Sandvik locations, Gokhale said.

“In many places, especially for fathers, parental leave is limited or non-existent,” she added. “Our new benefit will help normalize shared parenting and allow all employees the opportunity to focus on their growing family.”

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and produced in co-operation with The Northern Miner. Visit: www.home.sandvik/en/careers/our-culture/compensation-and-benefits/global-parental-leave for more information.