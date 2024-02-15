JV Video: Argentina Lithium & Energy drills Rincon West

Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSX-V: LIT; US-OTC: PNXLF) is advancing the Rincon West brine project in the country’s north with exploration drilling, […]
By Northern Miner Staff February 15, 2024 At 9:15 am
Argentina Lithium & Energy CEO Cacos
Argentina Lithium & Energy CEO Nikolaos Cacos. Credit: The Northern Miner

Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSX-V: LIT; US-OTC: PNXLF) is advancing the Rincon West brine project in the country’s north with exploration drilling, CEO Nikolaos Cacos says in a new video.

Rincon West is located west and north of Rio Tinto‘s (NYSE: RIO; LSE: RIO; ASX: RIO) adjacent Rincon project. Argentina Lithium & Energy also has the Antofalla North project about 500 metres north of an Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) project, as well as the Pocitos and Incahuasi brine projects.

“We continue to get excellent intersections of lithium grades very much consistent with some of other peer companies in the same salar,” Cacos said. “The project and the results to date are exceeding our expectations.”

He spoke to Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia’s Roundup conference in January. Watch the full video below.

JV Videos are sponsored content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

https://vimeo.com/911634361?share=copy

